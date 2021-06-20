SALE Sharks are keeping tabs on Newcastle Falcons back-rower Callum Chick even though he has just penned a new contract with his hometown club.

Chick, 24, a Junior World Cup winner with England in 2016, spent last week in Teddington at the Lensbury Club after receiving his first call-up from Eddie Jones.

The Falcons ace, whose father Brian played for the club when they were known as Gosforth, signed a new two-year deal in May.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson is known to be an admirer and has put him on his long-term shopping list.

BY NEIL FISSLER

