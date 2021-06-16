Bath lock Josh McNally called up to England squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has called up Bath lock Josh McNally to his summer training squad after Sean Robinson suffered an injury in camp.

Newcastle second row Robinson has withdrawn from the team’s base at The Lensbury in Teddington with an MCL knee injury.

Robinson will undergo scans this week to determine the extent of the injury, which the RFU has said will keep him out for England’s summer Test schedule.

Former London Irish lock McNally, named The Rugby Paper’s Championship player of the season when the Exiles were promoted back to the Premiership in 2018-19, and has been a consistent figure for Bath all season alongside club captain Charlie Ewels.

McNally, a weapons technician for the Royal Air Force, will now link up with Ewels in the England camp ahead of matches against Scotland ‘A’ on June 27.

Following that match at Welford Road, Eddie Jones will then confirm another squad which could welcome players from the Premiership’s top four clubs for Tests against USA and Canada in July.