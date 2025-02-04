PODCAST (S4, E21): Six Nations opening round reaction + blockbuster R2 preview with Brett Igoe

Three home wins marked the start of the 2025 Six Nations as France thrashed Wales, Scotland conquered Italy and Ireland saw off England.

So much to look back on and look forward to as Round Two looks even more tantalising.

Will England stick or twist with their selection? Is Antoine Dupont getting even better? Does defeat for Wales this weekend spell the end? Scotland or Ireland?!

Joining host Ollie Little and columnists Chris Hewett and Brendan Gallagher to debate all is rugby performance coach and analyst, Irishman Brett Igoe.

Stream this week’s episode of The Rugby Paper Podcast on YouTube (also above), Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, or your favourite podcast app.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.