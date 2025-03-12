Podcast

PODCAST (S4, E26): France target Six Nations title and Wales target England scalp with Alex Cuthbert

on

More in Podcast:

After a cracking weekend of in which the tilted in French favour following their stunning win in Dublin, Ollie Little, and are joined by and British & Irish winger Alex Cuthbert to review the weekend and preview Super Saturday.

The guys look back at the weekend, discussing and particularly Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s attacking talents, Antoine ‘s injury and ‘s midfield conundrum.

They also debate whether can stop the French, and if Wales can end their 17-game losing run against England on Saturday.

Technical difficulties interfered with the introductory section of the episode, and so you join a couple of minutes in!

Stream this week’s episode of The Rugby Paper Podcast on YouTube (also above), Apple PodcastsSpotifyCastbox, or your favourite podcast app.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Leave a Comment