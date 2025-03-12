PODCAST (S4, E26): France target Six Nations title and Wales target England scalp with Alex Cuthbert

After a cracking weekend of rugby in which the championship tilted in French favour following their stunning win in Dublin, Ollie Little, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Cain are joined by Wales and British & Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert to review the weekend and preview Super Saturday.

The guys look back at the weekend, discussing France and particularly Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s attacking talents, Antoine Dupont‘s injury and England‘s midfield conundrum.

They also debate whether Scotland can stop the French, and if Wales can end their 17-game losing run against England on Saturday.

Technical difficulties interfered with the introductory section of the episode, and so you join a couple of minutes in!

