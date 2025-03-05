Podcast

PODCAST (S4, E25): Louis Lynagh on life in Italian Rugby and Six Nations Round Four!

A slightly new dynamic for you all today – host Ollie Little has given the the week off!

He is joined by , Benetton and former winger Louis Lynagh for a general life chit chat!

The guys discuss Louis’s whirlwind move from training squads into the Italy starting lineup, gym and Call of Duty and of course, previewing a tantalising R4!

Stream this week’s episode of The Paper  on YouTube (also above), Apple PodcastsSpotifyCastbox, or your favourite podcast app.

