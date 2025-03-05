PODCAST (S4, E25): Louis Lynagh on life in Italian Rugby and Six Nations Round Four!

A slightly new dynamic for you all today – host Ollie Little has given the columnists the week off!

He is joined by Italy, Benetton and former Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh for a general life chit chat!

The guys discuss Louis’s whirlwind move from England training squads into the Italy starting lineup, gym and Call of Duty and of course, previewing a tantalising Six Nations R4!

