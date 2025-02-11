PODCAST (S4, E22): Warren Gatland goes and England sink France with Jamie Noon

A weekend full of statement wins and in the aftermath, a mid-tournament coaching departure.

Join the guys to review how England got the job done at Twickenham against a wasteful French side, as well as discussing Ireland’s damning 11th consecutive victory over Scotland.

For Wales, a record-low 14th straight defeat; news broke of Warren Gatland’s departure as head coach just an hour before the guys recorded.

They react to the news and debate what’s next for Welsh rugby. Joining host Ollie Little and columnists Nick Cain and Brendan Gallagher to discuss all, former England centre (though currently based in France!) Jamie Noon.

