Six Nations Predictions League: Round One with Jeremy Guscott and The Rugby Analyst

Ahead of the 2025 Six Nations opener in Paris tonight the boys from the podcast, alongside this week’s guests, England legend Jeremy Guscott and YouTube’s Rich Isaac (The Rugby Analyst), have given their predictions for each game in round one.

Throughout the tournament, we’ll be keeping track of everyone’s predictions with a scoring system to tally up points at the end of each round.

The scoring system is as follows:

FIVE points for a correct result

ONE point for being within seven points per team

THREE points for an exact score per team

TEN points for a perfect score

Round One Predictions

Jeremy Guscott: France 44 – 10 Wales, Scotland 30 – 21 Italy, Ireland 28 – 21 England

Rich Isaac (The Rugby Analyst): France 42 – 12 Wales, Scotland 35 – 14 Italy, Ireland 32 – 24 England

Chris Hewett: France 35 – 16 Wales, Scotland 38 – 17 Italy, Ireland 24 – 17

Brendan Gallagher: France 49 – 24 Wales, Scotland 36 – 22 Italy, Ireland 31 – 18

Nick Cain: France 35 – 16 Wales, Scotland 24 – 14 Italy, Ireland 27 – 15

Ollie Little: France 52 – 10 Wales, Scotland 31 – 23 Italy, Ireland 22 – 16

