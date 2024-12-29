Dream Team – Dave Lewis

DAVE LEWIS, THE FORMER GLOUCESTER, EXETER AND HARLEQUINS SCRUM-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

Forwards

1. Ben Moon – Unbelievable prop, who was very good around the park. Been told he was a top scrummager (never wanted to put my head in there to find out). I played with and against him since we were kids so an easy pick.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie – He’s an absolute force, a one-man wrecking ball, and someone you always want on your team. I’m glad to see things are working out well for him up at Sale.

3. Tom Francis – Completes an all-Exeter front row. Very good at l...