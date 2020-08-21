Bath’s Zach Mercer adds on 6lbs to muscle his way into England fold

Stronger and fitter after lockdown, all-action Bath No.8 Zach Mercer believes a few extra kilos will provide the impetus he needs to return to the England set-up.

Capped twice in 2018, Mercer has failed to feature since, but the 23-year-old remains on the Red Rose radar knowing a big finish to the season will thrust him into contention.

With Billy Vunipola fighting his way back to fitness and Tom Curry holding fort during the Six Nations, Alex Dombrandt and Nathan Hughes are also viable No.8 contenders as Eddie Jones assesses numerous autumn options, but Mercer is determined not to be forgotten.

He told The Rugby Paper: “It’s hard to know quite where I am body-wise until we’ve got a few games under our belts, but I’ve put on a few kilos, which is what the club wbathanted, and I’m much stronger in the gym so I put my time to good use during the months in lockdown.

“I was about 109kgs (17st 2lbs) before we stopped and I’m about 112kgs (17st 8lbs) now and I feel in good shape. I’m renowned as an attacking player but earlier in the season I showed I’ve got more variety to my game and those extra kilos are really going to help.

“I can be a bit more effective in the tackle while still being agile, fast and strong around the field and I know where I need to be to move my career on.

“My fitness is better but if I do struggle with being a bit heavier, I’ll just make a decision with the coaches to clip things a bit.”

Like many others, Mercer was impressed by Curry’s displays during the Six Nations but believes there will be opportunities for new faces as Jones considers his choices.

He added: “I’ve had no contact (from Jones), but does that worry me? No. I just want to put my head down, crack on and ensure my form for Bath is worthy of consideration.

“If you look at Tom Curry, he’s not a No.8 by trade and even he will admit that, so the way I see it is there are opportunities with England but only if you work really hard.

“Tom’s a world-class player and he showed he could play anywhere across the back row. He’s been one of the standouts for England over the last couple of years, but I can’t focus on Tom Curry or anyone else, I feel in good condition and it’s all down to me now.

“I respect Tom and can learn from what he does, but I just need to pick up where I left off now and if I get another opportunity of winning an England spot, I’ll grab it.”

International duo: Two-cap England No.8 Zach Mercer with Bath teammate Taulupe Faletau in 2018. Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Mercer’s first port of call is to nail down a back row spot at Bath, where fit again trio Taulupe Faletau, Miles Reid and Mike Williams will ensure competition is fierce.

He explained: “Me and Toby are the closest of mates and all I can do is learn from him. We’re in competition but he’s a British & Irish Lion and with everyone coming back free from injury now, we’re going to have some real strength-in-depth in our back row.

“We’ve lost Francois Louw, who’s been a big influence on my career, but Toby, Miles Reid, Mike Williams and Tom Ellis are all there again and with games coming thick and fast, with midweek fixtures as well, we’re going to need everybody at their very best.

“With the depth we have, I feel we can really push on as a squad now. We’ve underperformed over the last two years but we don’t want to be average, we want to be excellent and there’s excitement and a good vibe here.”

