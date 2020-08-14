Bath have second target if outlandish bid to sign Pollard fails

BATH are attempting to lure World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard to the Rec even though the move appears to be doomed to failure.

The Springbok No.10 has been playing for Montpellier since the end of last year but has been sounded out about a move to the West Country.

Pollard, 26, earns around £675,000 a year and Montpellier last week paid National Rugby League (LNR) £2.6m to settle a salary cap dispute.

They had been accused of breaking the £10.1m cap, and there was even talk that owner Mohed Altrad could walk away from the club.

Bath were ready to take advantage and moved for Pollard. They have got an alternative option lined up in Johan Goosen if Pollard doesn’t come.

Goosen, 28, who can play fly-half, centre or full-back, has spent the last couple of years playing for Montpellier.

Before that he played for the Cheetahs following a two-year stint with Racing 92 after which he ‘retired’ to work for an agricultural company before joining Altrad’s Montpellier side.

Goosen’s move back to the Top 14 from the Cheetahs was at the heart of the row between Montpellier and the LNR.

Bath, who have been trying to sign a top-class fly-half since the end of last year, have made offers for several players and are paying particular attention to the South African market.

They feel that Montpellier could be ready to part company with Goosen who was capped 13 times for his country but hasn’t played on the international stage for four years.

