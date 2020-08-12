Premiership clubs have stated how they plan to promote anti-racism movement

All 12 Premiership clubs have detailed how they will honour the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the season’s resumption this weekend.

After in-house discussions were held among players and staff as well as talks with an anti-racism working group involving BT Sport commentator Ugo Monye and former England Women Sevens head coach James Bailey, clubs will mark their commitment to racial equality with pre-match acts.

As sport returns bit-by-bit across the globe, there has been widespread controversy over how to display anti-racism in solidarity.

After Premier League clubs had its players all take the knee pre-match once its season had resumed on June 17, Formula 1 faced a storm when drivers Charles LeClerc, Max Verstappen, Daniil Kyvat and Kimi Raikkonen all remained standing at its first race of 2020 in Austria.

Donning an ‘End Racism’ t-shirt along with the rest of the grid, Ferrari driver LeClerc defended his decision to not kneel saying: “Anybody is free to express it the way we want and that’s what I did, I wanted to stand. I bowed my head to respect this, and yes I’m completely against racism.”

Mixed message: Formula 1 drivers assemble at the start line prior to the British Grand Prix on August 9. Frank Augstein/Pool via Getty Images

Attempts to undermine Black Lives Matter has seen the organisers of the movement accused of using it as a political vehicle to further leftist ideology by politicians in America, and media in the UK.

Both Monye and Bailey made clear the significance of the movement in combating racial discrimination and recognising the racial inequalities that exist within society and sport.

“Together, we the players stand united in the fight against racism, and we are proud to support the positive message that Black Lives Matter,” they explained.

“We are not endorsing a political ideology. We are uniting as players to combat racial discrimination, in our sport and in society.”

With Harlequins and Sale set to kick off the Premiership’s resumption on Friday evening, a statement released by the league shared how each club would display their commitment to Black Lives Matter and the league’s own Rugby Against Racism initiative.

Bath – huddle

“Bath Rugby will show their commitment to Racial Equality at the weekend, forming a huddle in unity shortly before kick-off.”

Bristol Bears – form a heart shape

“Ahead of the Round 14 clash versus Saracens and for every remaining league fixture this season, Bristol Bears will form a heart-shaped formation before kick-off, with the 23 players in the formation representing every player, staff member and supporter of the club. The club explain that the Bears culture is about love. “Love for our teammates and love for our community”. They are honoured to represent a team and a city that is unique, diverse and multicultural. The Bears culture promotes equality and the club are fully in support of rugby against racism.”

Exeter Chiefs – Rugby Against Racism t-shirts

“Exeter Chiefs are proud to be part of a fully-inclusive sport that does not discriminate against race, colour or creed. Ahead of our restart fixture against Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park, the Chiefs will be showing their full support for Rugby Against Racism.”

Gloucester and Worcester Warriors – form a ‘V’ shape

“Gloucester Rugby and Worcester Warriors will take the same approach for their match with both clubs supporting Rugby Against Racism and their players acknowledging the moment in a ‘V’.”

Harlequins – take a knee

“Harlequins will be supporting Black Lives Matter with the squad taking a knee.”

London Irish – Rugby Against Racism t-shirts

“London Irish will show their commitment to racial equality, when the Exiles travel to Bath this weekend. The players will wear Rugby Against Racism t-shirts in the pre-match warm-up, as well as showing their commitment shortly before kick-off at The Rec.”

Northampton Saints – Rugby Against Racism t-shirts and team circle

“The Northampton Saints squad will support Rugby Against Racism when they host Wasps this Sunday at Franklin’s Gardens. The 23-man matchday squad will wear t-shirts with the message. Prior to kick-off, the players will form a circle formation which they have chosen to signify the importance of inclusivity and togetherness for everyone in the game.”

Sale Sharks – Rugby Against Racism t-shirts

“Sale Sharks stand together in the face of all discrimination. To demonstrate this, the entire Sale Sharks matchday squad will be wearing ‘Rugby Against Racism’ t-shirts when the team run out this weekend at the Twickenham Stoop.”

Saracens – Black Lives Matter t-shirts

Saracens will show their commitment to racial equality. The players will wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts in the pre-match warm-up, as well as showing their commitment shortly before kick-off.

Wasps – take a knee

“Wasps will be supporting Black Lives Matter with the squad taking a knee.”

