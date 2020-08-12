Alex Goode commits to Saracens but will head on loan to Japan

Saracens full-back Alex Goode has extended his contract at the club he has won five Premiership titles with through to 2023.

But like a number of his teammates the 32-year-old will be playing their rugby elsewhere when Saracens come to be relegated to the Championship for the 2020-21 season.

Goode has agreed a season-long loan with the Top League’s NEC Green Rockets, as revealed by TRP on May 10, and will join George Kruis in playing in Japan.

However, Kruis’ deal with Panasonic Wild Knights holds no stipulations for the England lock to return to Saracens, unlike the loan terms agreed by Goode, Jack Singleton (Gloucester), Nick Isiekwe (Northampton Saints), Max Malins and Ben Earl (Bristol Bears).

And for Goode, committing his long-term future to the club he has always been contracted to had been his vision ever since Saracens’ relegation was confirmed.

“I love being part of this club,” Goode said. “I love the environment, coming in every day and being with friends, people who I’ve known for many years.

“I’ve had 14 years at this club and I’ve loved every moment. Everyone has given me so much and given me and my family so many memories over the years which will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Director of rugby McCall: “Alex Goode is one of the most gifted players of his generation.

“To watch him play is to be reminded of the subtle, skilful and intangible aspects that encapsulate great rugby performances.

“His balance on the run, bravery in the air and execution under pressure have often made the difference in the club’s biggest moments.

“On and off the field, Alex has dedicated himself to the Saracens project since his early days in our Academy and has been a vital part of all we have achieved. We are thrilled he has committed his future to the club.”

