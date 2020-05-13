Revealed: Where Alex Goode will be playing next season after agreeing terms to leave Saracens

SARACENS full-back Alex Goode has agreed to a one-year deal to became the latest Premiership player to play in Japan’s Top League next season.

The Rugby Paper understands that NEC, who were bottom of the Japanese table when the season was cancelled, is where Goode is heading later in the year once the all-clear is given.

Goode, 32, is set to follow Gloucester and Wales fly-half Owen Williams, Bath fly-half Freddie Burns and Saracens team-mate George Kruis who have all agreed to moves to the Far East.

The 2019 European Player of the Year, will return to the European and Premiership champions to see out the final 12 months of his deal if they win the Championship title.

Goode has previously said he wasn’t interested in playing abroad but has had a change of heart since Saracens opted for relegation for breaking the salary cap.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Alex Goode, Saracens