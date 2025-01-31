Six Nations – Ireland vs England Betting Preview

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

England will cross the Irish Sea to Dublin to take on the formidable Ireland.

Steve Borthwick’s side, the underdogs in this high-stakes match, will look to repeat last year’s heroics and get their Six Nations campaign off to the right start.

Both sides have their eyes set on lifting the trophy, and a win will go a long way in cementing their status as top challengers for the title.

Ireland, with revenge on their minds, will be a formidable opponent. It promises to be an exciting game in the Irish capital, with great betting opportunities, as England’s underdog status adds an extra layer of anticipation to the match.

Ireland

Ireland are firmly among the world’s best going into this year’s championship. Simon Easterby, the new coach, has taken the helm while Andy Farrell is on Lions duty.

The Irish won’t just be looking for a title but a Grand Slam, and even though they are highly regarded by fans and pundits alike, last year’s champions will be eager to silence any critics.

This comes after a scrappy autumn in which they suffered a disappointing defeat to New Zealand, while Argentina and Australia also gave them tougher games than fans would have hoped for.

There is an abundance of world-class talent running deep through this Ireland squad.

The first name that comes to mind is loosehead prop Andrew Porter, a versatile player who knows how to get the job done in the spring.

On the wing, James Lowe is a prolific try-scorer with a strong kicking game.

Caelan Doris, a fantastic player, will look to lead by example and put on an impressive display against their rivals.

A big question has been answered, as Sam Prendergast has been chosen over Jack Crowley at 10.

It will be interesting to see how the Leinster fly-half performs under the bright lights of the Six Nations. Ireland will be out for revenge and will be hoping for a big win against England in front of their home crowd.

England

There is real optimism around this England squad going into the tournament. A word to describe them would be ‘settled’, as many familiar faces will take to the field with the red rose on their chest.

Even though they only secured one win during their autumn campaign, Borthwick hopes to build on the positives from those matches and establish a strong foundation going into the contest against Ireland.

Like Ireland, England have tremendous depth and quality in their squad, with world-class talent throughout. The first name that comes to mind is Marcus Smith, an exceptional player.

He is truly electrifying to watch. The young fly-half will be looking to put to bed any questions surrounding his role in the squad and will hope to add a Six Nations title to his résumé.

Tom Curry will aim to wreak havoc on his Irish counterparts in the back row. Tommy Freeman will look to get over the line and put points on the board.

On England’s other wing, Cadan Murley will hope to translate his club form at Harlequins into a seismic impact on his debut.

There is plenty of firepower on the bench, with the likes of Finn Baxter, Harry Randall, and Tom Willis ready to make a difference when they enter the fray.

England goes into the game as underdogs, but if they perform at their best, they will believe they can win.

The Bets

Looking at the match-up from a betting perspective, there are many exciting options.

The best bet is for Ireland to win by more than six points—considering the two sides, Ireland should secure a relatively comfortable win at home as they are the more settled team.

However, as England have shown in the past, there is value in betting on the underdog. They have what it takes to topple this Irish juggernaut, and they certainly have the firepower to do it.

For those who enjoy a long shot, betting on Luke Cowan-Dickie to score could offer a decent return. England have shown strength in the past, and we could see the hooker cross the line from five yards out.

It will be an interesting game to watch. Can Ireland prove the bookmakers right, or can England cause another upset?

Best bet: Ireland to win by more than six points – Evens

Value bet: England to win – 23/10

Longshot bet: Luke Cowan-Dickie to score – 3/1

READ MORE: Six Nations – Scotland vs Italy Betting Preview