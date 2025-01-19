Owen Farrell brings spark to Racing 92

By Sam Jackson

Racing 92 ........ 31

Stormers ..........22

Match Action

Racing 92 booked their place in the round of 16 at the expense of the eliminated Stormers.

Former England captain Owen Farrell played a key role for the 53 minutes he was on the pitch, providing physicality and smart tactical kicks in a performance that will have pleased boss Stuart Lancaster after an injury-hit season since joining from Saracens.

Both sides have suffered underwhelming starts to their domestic campaigns with the Stormers down in 10th in the URC, while Racing sit ninth, 12 points off the play-off places....