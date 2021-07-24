Lions character shone through at the end | Shane Williams

Warren Gatland made some big calls for the first Lions Test and two of those were at scrum-half and on the wing with the selection of Scottish pair Ali Price and Duhan van der Merwe.

When are we going to stop questioning a man who is if not the greatest coach in rugby history, right up there with the best we’ve ever seen?

His calls were entirely justified overall because I thought the back three and half-back pairing had very good games. Let’s look at the halfbacks first.

I thought Dan Biggar was impressive. He missed one penalty, but controlled the game well before he was forced off inju...