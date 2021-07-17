Ibitoye on the move again after relegation | James Harrington

Quietly, three weeks after Toulouse were crowned Top 14 champions and while most of the country’s rugby watchers had eyes fixed on the Australia tour, most clubs in France’s top two divisions have kicked off their preseason preparations for the start of the new campaign in September.

Clubs have shut their cheque books for the year – other than, perhaps, looking over players who are currently out of contract as part of the LNR’s annual ‘clearing’ recruitment scheme.

Last season, a quiet one for new arrivals, experienced full-back Brice Dulin and rising star Gaetan Barlot – who went from Pr...