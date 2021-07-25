RICHARD Cockerill is likely to become the subject of a tug-of -war between his former club Clermont Auvergne and England boss Eddie Jones.

Leicester Tigers legend Cockerill, 50, left Edinburgh last week after four years in the Scottish capital to pursue other opportunities.

Blindside understands that the former England hooker didn’t have another job lined up when he announced he would be leaving Edinburgh.

But now he is back on the market, his timing couldn’t have been better with Jones looking for someone to replace John Mitchell, right, who joined Wasps on Friday.

Cockerill had been tip...