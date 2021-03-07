Malins and Lawrence can fire the England line

JEREMY GUSCOTT

IN: Ollie Lawrence and Max MalinsPICTURES: Getty ImagesONE change I would definitely make to the England side to play France on Saturday is for Ollie Lawrence to be picked at inside centre to play a full game of international rugby against top tier opposition.Lawrence deserves that chance, and the best way it can be achieved is to move Owen Farrell back to fly-half and to give Lawrence the 12 shirt, with Henry Slade outside him. It means dropping George Ford, who is a quality fly-half – but at the moment he is not a better flyhalf than Farrell.There is a ...