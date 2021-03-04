If you were among the sporting soothsayers who foresaw that the current breakdown laws would provoke a health and safety crisis as well as straitjacket the game and that the television match official’s seat might be better occupied by any species of bat, the following prediction will hardly come as a shock.

At the next global gathering in France in 2023, the number of Fijian outside backs in the national squad will be equalled, and probably surpassed, by those representing countries who aren’t Fiji.

In the wing department alone, entire squadrons are playing professional rugby overseas: up...