Fickou move blocks Manu Tuilagi’s hopes of Racing 92 move

MANU TUILAGI’s hopes of landing a contract at Racing 92 have been dealt a blow with French star Gael Fickou set to make the move across the French capital.

Stade Francais ace Fickou, 26, has agreed terms with Racing which is set to close the door on Tuilagi’s hopes of securing a deal with them for next season.

The Sale Sharks, England and Lions centre, who is battling his way back to fitness after an Achilles tendon injury, had been linked with Racing and Toulon.

Fickou’s signing will also allow Simon Zebo to return to Munster after three-years plying his trade at the Paris LaDéfense...