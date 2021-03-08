Q&A – Ethan Waller: Player welfare is priority issue in any talks of expansion

Ethan Waller, the Worcester prop who, at 28, has just become chairman of the Rugby Players’ Association, tells NEALE HARVEY why he has taken on the role and offers his views on the state of the game at a crucial juncture.

When and why did you become involved in the RPA initially?

When I was at Northampton, Christian Day was chairman of the RPA and he was always very passionate about his work. After I joined Worcester, he thought I’d make a good players’ rep and I jumped on his advice and got on the RPA board for the 2018/19 season. This is my third year on the board and being on it during...