Exclusive: Danny Cipriani and Alun Wyn Jones eye Japan’s Top League jackpot

DANNY CIPRIANI and Alun Wyn Jones have been invited to climb on board the Oriental gravy train and join the global galaxy in Japan.

Cipriani, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Gloucester in December, has attracted the interest of several clubs from the Premiership, France and Japan.

The former Premiership and RPA Player of the Year has been speaking to Bath about moving to the West Country for next season.

But Japan’s booming Top League, where headline acts like Beauden Barrett reportedly earn £750,000 for three months’ work, is now the most likely next destination for Cipriani....