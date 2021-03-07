Preview: Joe Marler fronts Quins’ bid for Falcons atonement

JOE MARLER leads the Harlequins scrum into battle against Saints’ impressive setpiece with a huge endorsement from forwards coach Jerry Flannery ringing in his ears.

Marler opted out of England’s Six Nations campaign for personal reasons but has produced rock-solid displays for Quins during their surge up the Premiership table.

Former Munster and Ireland hooker Flannery told The Rugby Paper: “My experience of Joe is that he loves this club and he’s a real proud Harlequin. The fact he made the decision to stay here, with his wife being pregnant, has been a major factor for us.

“He’s there fo...