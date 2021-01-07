If Lions can’t roam free on tour then call it off | Shane Williams

It seems we are taking one step forward and then a couple of steps backwards in the global fight against Covid and sport remains in the eye of the storm.

While the football Premier League battles with the question of whether or not to have a Welsh Government style ‘Firebreak’ to try to easy the mounting number of positive cases, and match cancellations, the rugby authorities are having to consider the viability of this summer’s Lions tour to South Africa.

I am a massive Lions fans. I’m due to go on the tour with a travel company and I can’t wait to see how the team shapes up against the re...