There are echoes of my great Bath side in Baxter’s Exeter | Jeremy Guscott

Exeter Chiefs have strong similarities in key areas with the Bath side under Jack Rowell during my time as a player. Above all, you need a smart coach who has the ability to communicate brilliantly with all his players. On top of that he needs to get his message across through a talented group of assistant coaches and leading players.

You need half a dozen coaches and players who are on the same wavelength, and you need at least a couple of them who can challenge the head coach so that improvements on original ideas can be made.

The big difference with the professional era is that you n...