Toby Booth has got my Ospreys playing with pride again | Shane Williams

IT WAS agony at Parc y Scarlets and then ecstasy at Cardiff City Stadium for my old team, the Ospreys, in the opening two rounds of Welsh derbies in the PRO14. They could, and probably should, have beaten the Scarlets – they went down 16-14 in the end – and then totally dominated Cardiff Blues in a 17-3 victory.
Hats off to Toby Booth for what he has done at the region in his first season. It has been a sad place in recent years, but what I saw over the two games was a team playing with an identity, with pride and passion and with a recognisable game plan.
No Alun Wyn Jones or Bradley Davies...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login