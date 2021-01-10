Georgian giant joins Wasps

WASPS have signed Georgian lock Lasha Jaiani.
The 22-year-old was a regular starter for his country in the Autumn Nations Cup campaign, featuring against England, Wales, Ireland and Fiji.
Educated at Whitgift School, 6ft 7in Jaiani, who weighs 18st 1lb (115kg), went on to play for the University of Exeter.
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Lasha onboard. He will really complement the great group of locks that we have at the club and we look forward to furthering his development.”
Jaiani added: “It’s an honour to ...
