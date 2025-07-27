Abandoning Australia would be big mistake

JEFF PROBYN

A FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

IAM amazed by the idea that if the Lions are successful in completing a three-Test clean sweep over the Australians next weekend that the Lions committee would even consider that it could be the last time the Lions tour there.

The so called clamour for a more local tour to France maybe more attractive for some of the Lions fans, as it is a cheaper option than traveling half way round the world to watch their team play. But if it happens it could undermine the whole basis of what the Lions were formed for which was to encourage the growth of ...