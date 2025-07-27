Connect with us

Latest News

Sables have aim to inspire a generation

SAOPE SOKO
EX ZIMBABWE CENTRE

IN a dramatic final against Namibia, the Zimbabwe Sables edged out a 30-28 victory to be crowned champions of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup. This win not only cements their dominance on the continent but also secures their return to the global stage, qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. It’s a moment of redemption and revival for a team that last appeared on rugby’s biggest stage over three decades ago.
Zimbabwe’s last appearance at the Rugby World Cup was in 1991. Their debut came in 1987 during the inaugural tournament,...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News