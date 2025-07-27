Connect with us

Latest News

Honesty and simplicity are key to success

Steve Hill puts the questions to Martin Watt, the head coach at title winning Sunderland RFC

What is your playing background/history?
One club man. Started with Sunderland Under 7s and have been at the club ever since. Played through all mini and junior age groups, then progressed into senior rugby. Starting in our third team, working my way into the firsts, eventually captaining them for a number of years.
Why did you get into coaching rugby and what was your journey to arrive at your current position?
I was asked to help coach our Colts side at the time, which I continued to do f...

