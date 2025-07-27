Connect with us

Latest News

Ten who could hit the spot in ProD2

JAMES HARRINGTON
FRENCH COLUMN

Playmaker: Caleb Muntz

IT’S HIGH summer in France – not that you’d necessarily know it given the weather over recent days, which has been more mid-April than end of July. Holiday season is in full swing and next weekend is, officially, the worst one of the year to even attempt a long road trip in l’Hexagone.
But time and men’s professional domestic rugby wait for no one. The clouds of the two new domestic top-flight campaigns are gathering on the horizon, and never mind Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in Englan...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News