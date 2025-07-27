Connect with us

Latest News

Sinclair sets out to prove

■By BEN JAYCOCK

EXETER Chiefs flyhalf Louie Sinclair is ready to seize the opportunity of regular senior rugby, while out on loan next season at Cornish Pirates.
Operating in one of the most competitive positions, the 20-year-old felt frustrated to have missed out on any involvement with England U20s but is determined to put that behind him as he takes on a new adventure in the rebranded ‘Champ’.
Sinclair, who impressed while out on loan at Taunton Titans in National Two West last term, is looking forward to testing himself in the second tier — and says t...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News