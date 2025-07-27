Sinclair sets out to prove

Latest News
British and Irish Lions: Maro Itoje urges Lions to go for clean sweep
Maro Itoje urged his side to go for the jugular and whitewash the Wallabies...
British and Irish Lions: It’s like the good old days says Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell has caught up with two long-term rivals on the current Lions tour...
British and Irish Lions: Ellis Genge is a great guy, says Andrew Porter
Ireland prop Andrew Porter has seen a different side of long-time rival Ellis Genge...
British and Irish Lions: Thomas Clarkson gets the call of his dreams
Tom Clarkson had his pinch-me moment in Melbourne on Tuesday when he got off...