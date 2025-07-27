Connect with us

Libbok joins South Africa’s Japan exodus

SPRINGBOK World Cup winning fly-half Manie Libbok has become the latest South African star to join Japan’s domestic leagues as he links up with Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.
The 28-year-old will leave the Stormers a year early under a deal that was due to run through 2027.
Libbok, who has 20 international caps, said: “I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success and helping the club return to the top division,” he said. He also hopes to mentor young players and build a connection with fans in Osaka.
The Japanese Second Division outfit miss...

