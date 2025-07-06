Connect with us

George Ford joins 100 club in England victory over Argentina

George Ford became the eighth man to make 100 Test appearances for England in last night’s First Test victory against Argentina.
Ford kicked 15 points including a drop goal to get England off the mark, with Tom Roebuck scoring a quickfire try double and Freddie Steward and Cadan Murley also on the try sheet in the 35-12 win.
Ford, who made his England debut against Wales in the 2014 Six Nations, said: “You dream of playing for England, and when you get to do it once it is an unbelievably special moment – to achieve that was the proudest memory of my career.
“Reaching the century is not som...

