Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions told: Beware Australian dirty tricks

Lions boss Andy Farrell warned his side to look out for Australian dirty tricks after a bizarre row over pitch-watering following yesterday’s 21-10 win over the Waratahs.

Head coach Farrell reckoned the hosts had had the sprinklers on to blunt the Lions game but that was denied by the Waratahs who pointed at the cloudburst Sydney had endured earlier in the week when the Lions were in Queensland preparing to play the Reds.
Farrell quizzed his old team-mate and coaching colleague Mike Catt, now with the Super Rugby franchise as an assistant, about the surface but got laughed at.
But Farrell i...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions