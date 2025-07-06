British and Irish Lions told: Beware Australian dirty tricks

Lions boss Andy Farrell warned his side to look out for Australian dirty tricks after a bizarre row over pitch-watering following yesterday’s 21-10 win over the Waratahs.

Head coach Farrell reckoned the hosts had had the sprinklers on to blunt the Lions game but that was denied by the Waratahs who pointed at the cloudburst Sydney had endured earlier in the week when the Lions were in Queensland preparing to play the Reds.

Farrell quizzed his old team-mate and coaching colleague Mike Catt, now with the Super Rugby franchise as an assistant, about the surface but got laughed at.

But Farrell i...