England 35-12 Argentina: Centurion George Ford leads the way

Argentina...............12pts
Tries: Matera 52, Rubiolo 61 Conversions: Carreras 62

England...............35pts
Tries: Roebuck 42, 47; Steward 45, Murley 75 Conversions: Ford 45, 48, 76
Penalties: Ford 65, 72
Drop goals: Ford 20
To celebrate his 100th cap George Ford played all the hits to lead an inexperienced England to a stunning 35-12 victory over Argentina at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata.
The fly-half became just the eighth man to bring up a century of appearances for England and pulled the strings magnificently, sparking the memories of his star turn against the same ...

