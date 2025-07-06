Will Muir makes the most of his sevens training for England

Will Muir’s journey to a first England cap in La Plata started on the sevens circuit and it was even where he was given the nickname ‘Horse’.

The Bath winger capped off a magical 2025 with a first England selection in the wake of being part of a treble-winning campaign at The Rec.

And as the Great Britain 7s programme is overhauled for the second time in half a decade, with permanent contracts abandoned, Muir is proof that the shorter format of the game has its place in the development of international prospects.

With England selecting a back three designed to dominate in the aerial game fo...