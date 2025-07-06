Maro Itoje: My British and Irish Lions Test place is not guaranteed

The rarified atmosphere of the Lions has driven Maro Itoje to raise his game on the current tour and made him realise being captain does not guarantee a Test spot.

The second row had a quiet game by his standards in the 28-24 defeat to Argentina before the tourists flew to Australia and sat out the 54-7 win over Western Force in Perth last Saturday.

Itoje was in stands at Optus Stadium as Ireland lock Joe McCarthy put in a command performance against the Force and put a bit of heat on the skipper by almost certainly nailing down a Test spot.

The pair are likely to...