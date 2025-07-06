This time, Jack Conan feels that he belongs in the British and Irish Lions squad

Jack Conan thought he gatecrashed his way into the Lions four years ago in South Africa – now he reckons he is firmly on the guest list in Australia.

The Ireland No.8 had written off his chances of facing the Springboks back then, but this time around has finished the domestic season like a train, winning the URC with Leinster, and put his name in the frame for a Test spot against the Wallabies after Wednesday’s 52-12 win over the Reds in Brisbane.

In 2021, Conan started all three internationals in the 2-1 series loss to the world champions beating off competition from Taulupe Faletau and S...