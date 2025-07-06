I’m inspired by Tartan heroes – Pierre Schoeman

Scotland's Pierre Schoeman has revealed he has been inspired by Tartan props of the past on the current Lions tour.

The South African-born loosehead, right, has been inspired by the exploits of the late Tom Smith, below left, on the 1997 and 2001 tours, and Ian McLauchlan, below, known as ‘Mighty Mouse’, a hero of the victorious 1971 and 1974 trips, who passed away recently aged 83.

Schoeman has a lot to live up compared to those two but their exploits are helping drive his bid for a Test place as the first clash with the Wallabies looms on July 19.

Schoeman said: “Tom Smith is close to my ...