British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions 21-10 Waratahs: Double for Huw Jones but Lions fail to impress

Huw Jones Lions

NSW Waratahs .................10pts
Tries: Lancaster 34, Dobbins 41

British & Irish Lions ......21pts
Tries: Jones 11, 32; Mitchell 54 Conversions: F Smith 12, 33, 55
Huw Jones put himself even more firmly in the Test match picture, but Andy Farrell’s Lions were made to work to retain their unbeaten record in Australia.
The history books will say this three-try win made it a hat-trick of wins Down Under but this was no 50-point pasting and second-half stroll that the victories over Western Force and the Reds were.
The Waratahs came to play and with the best Australian Super Rugby out...

