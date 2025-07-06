Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Paul Rees: No need to panic, but make every day count on the British and Irish Lions tour

Andy Farrell questioned whether the pitch had been watered ahead of the kick-off after a performance that dampened his mood.
The camera switched to the Lions head coach five minutes from the end, sitting back on his chair wearing an expression that suggested he was about to undergo root canal surgery.
Two weeks out from the first Test against Australia, the Lions won comfortably enough: they were never in danger of losing but, after another match they did not start forcefully, the expected second half surge did not materialise even though Farrell changed his entire front five after 50 mi...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions