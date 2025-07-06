Connect with us

Jac Morgan takes tips from ex-Welsh British and Irish Lions

Jac Morgan revealed urgent pep talks with former Welsh Lions told him how to make the most of the current tour – and he has heeded their tips.

The Wales captain got the lowdown on the greatest trip of all from Ospreys mate, and fellow back row, Justin Tipuric, who travelled Down Under in 2013, to New Zealand in 2017 and to South Africa four years ago.
And he also bent the ear of another Ospreys pal Adam Beard, the lock who played one Test against the Springboks in 2021 after initially being called up for the injured Alun Wyn Jones then retained by boss Warren Gatland to claim a red shirt in...

