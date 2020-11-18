Season ticket holders to be allowed to watch home Premiership matches free on BT Sport

BT Sport will show every behind-closed-doors Premiership game of the 2020-21 season it has been announced, with season ticket holders able to watch home matches free up until Christmas.

Subscribers to the broadcaster will be able to follow all six games each weekend live across its TV channels, Apple and Android app and btsport.com. Once crowds can safely return to stadia, the broadcaster will revert to the usual broadcast schedule.

Through an agreement between Premiership Rugby and BT Sport, eligible club season ticket holders will gain free access to home Gallagher Premiership matches on the BT Sport App up until Christmas (round 4) when the provision will be reviewed.

The Match Pass is designed for season ticket holders of participating clubs who do not already have a BT Sport subscription and who cannot attend their home matches due to the current restrictions. Eligibility for the Match Pass is at the discretion of individual clubs and is not determined by BT.

The new season starts on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on Friday 20 November, with reigning champions Exeter Chiefs travelling to the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins (on air from 7pm).

The same evening, an hour later (8pm) on BT Sport Extra 1, Sale Sharks take on Northampton Saints, with the remaining four fixtures live on BT Sport over the remainder of the weekend. The Gallagher Premiership Rugby opening weekend culminates in a repeat of last season’s semi-final between Wasps and Bristol Bears on BT Sport 1 at 12.30pm on Sunday 22 November.

Mark Brittain, chief commercial officer at Premiership Rugby said: “Our fans are the lifeblood of the game so while matches are being played behind closed doors it was crucial we gave them access to watch Gallagher Premiership Rugby live.

“I’m delighted that BT Sport shared in this vision and, in partnership with our clubs, we can also provide the added benefit of ensuring eligible season ticket holders will be offered free access to their club’s home games on the BT Sport App for the first four rounds.”

