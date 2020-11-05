Harlequins name new captain after Chris Robshaw’s exit

Harlequins have announced Stephan Lewies will be their new captain for the upcoming season.

The South African second row, who only arrived at Twickenham Stoop in the summer of 2019, takes over leadership duties from club stalwart Chris Robshaw who is bound for Major League Rugby with the San Diego Legion.

Lewies played Super Rugby for both the Sharks and Lions prior to joining Quins, starting in 19 of his 20 appearances for his new club in his first season in south-west London.

The 28-year-old made his Test debut for the Springboks back in 2014 against Scotland, and said the prospect of captaining Harlequins had not been something he had envisioned even in his ‘wildest dreams’.

“It’s a massive opportunity – a huge honour,” said Lewies. “It comes with big responsibility but it’s something special and I’m really excited. Never in my wildest dreams when I signed did I think I’d be in this position.

“Gussy (Paul Gustard) gave me a phone call and said he wanted to make me captain. I asked for a few days to reflect on it. It’s a big decision and it has to be best for the team so I made a few phone calls to some of the senior players – DC, Marler, Browny – to get their thoughts.

“You need those senior players buying into a leader. They’ve been part of this club for a long time. It’s not a one-man job, it’s a team effort.

“They were massively supportive, all three of them, so after speaking to them I had more confidence in the role and I accepted it.”

Lewies added: “Robbo was an amazing leader and I learned a lot from him. I still look up to him. I was a youngster when Andre (Vos) played. Growing up playing for the Springboks, he was someone we all looked up to. They are big shoes to fill in that regard.”

Head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “Steph has universal respect across the club and has the ability to relate and communicate with our younger players whilst also having strong relationships with our experienced stars. We are looking forward to seeing the team develop further under Steph.

“I know our fantastic fans will show their appreciation and support for big Steph: our captain, their captain, Harlequins’ captain.”

