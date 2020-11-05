Jamie Gibson signs for another Premiership club after leaving Saints

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Northampton back row Jamie Gibson ahead of the new Premiership season.

Gibson arrives at Kingsholm alongside new short-term signings Kyle Moyle and Jay Tyack from Cornish Pirates, having left Northampton in the summer after five years with Saints.

The veteran boasts over 180 appearances as a former enforcer for London Irish, where he came through the club’s academy, and Leicester Tigers.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Jamie is an experienced operator in Premiership rugby and he adds another dynamic to our squad as we prepare for the new season.

“He has impressed with his performances everywhere he has played, so we are looking forward to seeing him make his mark in the Gloucester colours.”

Skivington and company open up their 2020-21 Premiership campaign against Leicester on November 21.

A 7th-placed finish last season secured qualification for the Champions Cup in which the Cherry and Whites will face Ulster and Lyon in Europe’s top-tier competition.

