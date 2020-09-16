Stuart Hooper turns Bath fly-half search elsewhere and parts company with backroom coach

WALES playmaker Sam Davies is in the advanced stages of agreeing a contract to remain with the Dragons despite interest from the Premiership.

Davies moved to Rodney Parade after spending seven years at south Wales rivals the Ospreys and is under contract to Dean Ryan’s side for another season.

The 26-year-old, who was IRB Junior Player of the World in 2013, has been attracting interest from both Bath and Wasps as well as clubs in France in the last few weeks.

The son of former Wales caretaker coach Nigel Davies made the last of his eight international appearances against Samoa in Apia three years ago and has been locked in talks with Ryan about a new deal.

The Rugby Paper understands Davies is close to agreeing to the contract and is ready to become the latest player to disappoint Bath who have been searching for a fly-half all summer.

They were interested in signing Handre Pollard but the World Cup winner has two years left on his deal with Montpellier and is not moving. Pollard has also injured his knee at the weekend and will be out for several months.

Bath are also looking for a new performance director after parting company with Andy Rock.

The former Leeds Tykes centre moved to the West Country four years ago to take charge of the club’s academy from a similar role at Yorkshire Carnegie.

He took on the wider role at the Rec when Stuart Hooper was appointed director of rugby in May 2019 when Todd Blackadder left the club but has now decided to move on.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Bath, Dragons, Sam Davies, Stuart Hooper