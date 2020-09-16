Newcastle Falcons sign experienced South African scrum-half Louis Schreuder

Newcastle Falcons have completed the signing of Sharks scrum-half Louis Schreuder for the 2020-21 Premiership season.

The 30-year-old, a key figure within the Sharks lightning fast start to Super Rugby earlier this year, comes highly-recommended by Newcastle defence coach Nick Easter who spent time in Durban in 2018 and 2019.

A three-time Currie Cup winner, Schreuder has made over 100 Super Rugby appearances in spells with Western Province and Sharks. The latter were sat comfortably at the top of the SA Conference prior to the pandemic bringing the competition to a halt.

Called up to the Springboks squad in 2017, Schreuder made his one and only appearance for his country against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

“Louis is a top-quality player who has shown it consistently throughout his career,” Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

“Our new defence coach Nick Easter worked with him at the Sharks so we have great first-hand insight on him, and our back-rower Philip van der Walt has also been very useful in terms of getting the inside track from their time playing together.

“It’s a great signing which adds to what is already a very strong nucleus ahead of our Gallagher Premiership return, and emphasises the real competition for places that we have among our squad.”

Schreuder becomes the fifth signing made by Richards, as Falcons await the start of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

He joins centres Matias Orlando and Pete Lucock, lock Marco Fuser, and returning prop Logovi’i Mulipola at Kingston Park.

