Fiji name former referee Glen Jackson among assistant coaches

Retired international referee Glen Jackson has been included as a surprise name on Fiji’s list of technical coaches to assist Vern Cotter.

Jackson hung up his whistle after missing out on the 2019 Rugby World Cup, having officiated 32 Tests, and now returns to the game in a coaching capacity to achieve the rare feat of being a player, coach and official.

Fiji head coach Cotter took over the reins from John McKee after the World Cup in Japan, and has confirmed Daryl Gibson, Jason Ryan and Richard Gray along with Jackson among his new staff.

Gibson has coached in New Zealand, Scotland and Australia and played almost 80 matches for both Canterbury and the Crusaders. Ryan is currently forwards coach with the Crusaders and will likely take on a similar role with Fiji.

“I have been in regular contact with my coaching group for almost two months,” Cotter said in the announcement.

“Glen Jackson is good at handling skills and can sensitise and also give players a clear understanding of what referees see and how they act.

“This will help us a lot because if we can cut down the discipline and the penalties against us, it will make us less vulnerable,” Cotter said.

“[Gibson] has the maturity to help with the backline and we have Jason Ryan who has won three titles with Crusaders and brings all the standards in high performance probably from the best franchise [in Super Rugby].”

“Gray is someone who I have worked with in Scotland and in Montpellier.”

Fiji will compete in the Autumn Nations Cup beginning in November and have been pooled in Group B with France, Italy and Scotland.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Fiji, Glen Jackson, Vern Cotter